Home States Kerala

Smart Kitchen Garden to promote organic farming in Kerala

The plan is to encourage more and more people to cultivate pesticide free, nutritious and healthy food on their rooftop by setting a Smart Kitchen Garden.

Published: 11th May 2018 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kitchen garden image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Teaming up with the government to promote organic farming in the state, the Vegetable and Fruits' Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK) has come up with 'Grow Your Own Food' (GYOF) initiative  The plan is to encourage more and more people to cultivate pesticide free, nutritious and healthy food on their rooftop by setting a Smart Kitchen Garden. 

The Smart Kitchen Garden, the first of its kind initiative in Kerala, will have its maiden launch in the city.  Later, it is likely to be expanded statewide. The VFPCK has already inked a pact with WRENCH Solutions to distribute seedlings to benefit those who have a desire to cultivate crops.The 'Smart Kitchen Garden' will have 'grow bags' with coir pith and composts are used instead of soil. According to the promoters of the programme, these grow bags are effective than the common grow bags available in the market. 

“Polycarbonate greenhouse sheets are used which offer more durability. They can last upto 10 years and it also has additional UV filter coating which protects the plants from the excessive heat. For `95,000, WRENCH will provide all facilities, including the crops and panels,” said K Varghese Daniel, CEO, WRENCH Solutions. GYOF will source and distribute high-quality seedlings for growing in the Smart Kitchen Garden from VFPCK which recently established a seedling producing unit at a cost of ` 10 crore.

Organic agri fest from today
Kochi: ‘Greenfest’, the annual agri-commodities' festival organised by the Kerala Agriculture Development Society (KADS), will get under way here on Friday.  The event aimed at reviving the agricultural sector by providing a market for the state’s organic farmers will be on till May 20. Organic vegetables and pesticide-free agricultural produce from farms in central Kerala will be sold at affordable rates at the festival. The ‘Greenfest’ is modelled on the lines of  the ‘Karshika Mela’ in Thodupuzha, the biggest farmers' fest in the state.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Smart Kitchen Garden

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Inculcating values through mosques in Kerala

Kerala: Probe into ‘WhatsApp hartal’ put on backburner

Kerala: Playback singers up the ante on royalty

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies