Home States Kerala

Travancore Cochin Chemicals Ltd clears accumulated losses, posts Rs 32-cr profit

For the first time in its 68-year history, the Travancore Cochin Chemicals Ltd (TCCL) has cleared its accumulated losses and posted a profit.

Published: 11th May 2018 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  For the first time in its 68-year history, the Travancore Cochin Chemicals Ltd (TCCL) has cleared its accumulated losses and posted a profit.Owned by the state government, the public sector undertaking reported a record turnover of Rs 241 crore, netting a Rs 32 crore profit in the 2017-18 financial year. It also started exporting caustic soda to African countries from November last year.

Established in 1950, TCCL had an accumulated loss of Rs 25 crore in 2015-16 financial year, while in 2016-17, it reported a profit of Rs 6 crore. This soared to Rs 32 crore in 2017-18, helping it wipe off its accumulated loss.TCCL managing director K Harikumar told reporters on Wednesday the firm adopted effective expense management practices, ensured maximum capacity utilisation and explored market possibilities to reach out to customers.

“The state government’s proactive approach also helped us remove the restrictions on purchasing power from outside. We saved Rs 1.5 crore on power purchases,” he said. Buoyed by the achievement, TCCL has launched a medical insurance scheme for its 250-odd retired employees who contributed to its success.
“In 2017-18, the company exported 630 tonnes of caustic soda to African countries like Nigeria and Tanzania. We could earn $4.18 lakh, which amounts to Rs 2.7 crore. In the current financial year, we exported 150 tonnes of caustic soda,” said Harikumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Travancore Cochin Chemicals Ltd TCCL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Stent supply to stop in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College; crores to be paid

Navy bikers’ expedition to spread coastal security awareness 

Kerala: Major services of civic bodies will be available online in 2 years, says minister

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies