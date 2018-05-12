Home States Kerala

Kerala’s first caesarean ‘baby’ dies at 98

Michael Shavarimuthu was born at the Women and Children’s Hospital at Thycaud here in 1920.

Published: 12th May 2018 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Michael Shavarimuthu, the state’s first baby to be delivered through a Caesarean section, died here on Thursday at the age of 98. Shavarimuthu was born at the Women and Children’s Hospital at Thycaud here in 1920. The C-section was performed by surgeon Mary Poonen Lukose, who was educated abroad. Shavarimuthu was the fourth child of Michael and Mary of Thekke Moolathorp House at Kundamankadavu. 

The couple’s first three children had died soon after birth. They were afraid of the procedure first, but reluctantly agreed when doctors advised against a normal delivery. The surgery was successful and Mary left the hospital after three weeks. For weeks, the couple’s house was packed with visitors from even faraway places to have a glance at the baby. Shavarimuthu joined the Indian Army and subsequently worked for the Government Press. His death came just two years ahead of the centenary celebrations of C-section in the state. He is survived by wife K Rosamma, children S Alexander, S Leela and S Philomina.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Michael Shavarimuthu Caesarean section

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Sreejith custodial death: Top ranking officer suspended

Ro-Ro to resume service from May 13

0719mariner020224

Kerala pilgrims get ready to ride the crest of a Haj wave

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood