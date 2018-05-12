Kerala’s first caesarean ‘baby’ dies at 98

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Michael Shavarimuthu, the state’s first baby to be delivered through a Caesarean section, died here on Thursday at the age of 98. Shavarimuthu was born at the Women and Children’s Hospital at Thycaud here in 1920. The C-section was performed by surgeon Mary Poonen Lukose, who was educated abroad. Shavarimuthu was the fourth child of Michael and Mary of Thekke Moolathorp House at Kundamankadavu.

The couple’s first three children had died soon after birth. They were afraid of the procedure first, but reluctantly agreed when doctors advised against a normal delivery. The surgery was successful and Mary left the hospital after three weeks. For weeks, the couple’s house was packed with visitors from even faraway places to have a glance at the baby. Shavarimuthu joined the Indian Army and subsequently worked for the Government Press. His death came just two years ahead of the centenary celebrations of C-section in the state. He is survived by wife K Rosamma, children S Alexander, S Leela and S Philomina.