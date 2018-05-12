Nokkukooli rears its ugly head again; this time BMS demands it from GAIL

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government may have found it embarrassing and banned it, but Nokkukooli reared its ugly head again, with trade union workers obstructing and bringing work on the mega GAIL Gas Pipeline project at the Udyogamandal yard near here to a grinding halt.

Interestingly, it is alleged Headload Workers Sangh (BMS), an affiliate union of BJP, are at the forefront in demanding Nokkukooli at the Centre's project site, forcing GAIL (India) Ltd to approach the Kerala High Court and obtain a police protection order on Friday.

BMS Udyogamandal unit president T R Mohanan said the union is not against the project and has not demanded Nokkukooli.

"An agreement was signed in 2012 and an amount was fixed for the workers involved in loading work. We're demanding only that. We'll engage a lawyer to submit our stand before the court," said Mohanan.

BMS district secretary K V Madhu Kamar said, "We aren't demanding Nokkukooli. But the GAIL authorities are liable to pay the amount fixed as per the agreement."

According to GAIL, the project involves major drilling work beneath the Periyar river bed, and it brings pipes and equipment to its leased yard at FACT premises at Udyogamandal. The equipment and machinery, which cost more than `50 crore, cannot be moved manually and require cranes. But the BMS and other union members compelled the GAIL and contractors to employ their workers at unreasonable wages. Further, the Sangh and its members demanded Nokkukooli and obstructed work when it was not paid. The police did not take any action.

Apart from banning Nokkukooli, it was also stipulated no organisation or worker has any right to insist and compel for employing their workers demanding unreasonable wages. Moreover, nobody has any right to obstruct the work and damage the property and other materials of the employer by raising illegal demands.

The GAIL said their contractor tried to convince members of Sangh the need for technical expertise and cranes to handle the equipment and pipes. But the members threatened the contractor, who was coerced to make payment of `3,000 to 5,000 to Sangh's union members on all working days, stated in the petition filed by GAIL in the High Court.

HC to police chief:

Give protection

The Kerala High Court directed the state police chief and the Superintendent of Police (Rural) to provide adequate protection to carry out the work of loading and unloading pipes, machinery and equipment with the help of cranes, without obstruction and hindrance from the trade union. The court also issued a notice to the state police chief and posted the case to May 25.

CITU dist sec calls for stringent action

CITU district secretary K N Gopinath said the union will take stringent action against those who demand Nokkukooli. "We didn't obstruct any work of GAIL project. We are endorsing the order of the state government which banned Nokkukooli. The allegation was against BMS union not against us," said Gopinath.