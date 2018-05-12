Home States Kerala

Resilient nature of Kerala farmers scripted history

According to Antony Moolamthara, a contemporary of Kunchappan and former teacher of Carmel Polytechnic, Alappuzha, it was the resilient nature of the farmers led by Kunchappan that scripted history.

Published: 12th May 2018 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Thanneermukkom bund| ARUN ANGELA

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:   According to Antony Moolamthara, a contemporary of Kunchappan and former teacher of Carmel Polytechnic, Alappuzha, it was the resilient nature of the farmers led by Kunchappan that scripted history. “The Irrigation Department constructed two stages of the bund and abandoned the third stage due to financial constraints; but the third stage which comes in the middle of the first and second stages was a necessity,” remembers 75-yearold Antony, a native of Thayankari.

“Then PWD Minister T K Divakaran visited the place to seek a solution. The department engineers told the minister that the construction of mud bund in the mid portion of the lake was very difficult because the middle part is more than 15 ft deep and the heavy current of the tidal effect would destroy the bund.” He says then Tiruvalla MLA E John Jacob consulted the farmers of Kuttanad as per the direction of the minister and also contacted Kunchappan about the construction. Kunchappan visited the area with the minister and took on the challenge; the bund was constructed in 21 days with the help of farmers and labourers from Kuttanad.

Antony remembers how a people’s committee was formed for the supervision with Kunchappan as the convener and Eapen Kandakudy, who later became Kuttanad MLA, as the joint convener. “The bund was constructed on a war footing and it made history in the country,” says Antony. He says then Alappuzha Collector Bharathan provided all support to Kunchappan.

“The bund was constructed with mud taken from the lake. For setting the marsh, they brought ‘kathira’ (a kind of reed) from Lakshmithoppu near Thottapally. The kathira was laid between the layers of mud for the construction,” says Antony. Many ministers, including then Chief Minister C Achutha Menon, Divakaran and many political leaders visited the site to see the sethubandhan.

Divakaran even convened a meeting to felicitate Kunchappan and the committee members at Alappuzha and appreciated his fortitude in managing the crisis. After the construction of the mud bund, a road was also formed which became a major lifeline connecting Kottayam and Alappuzha districts. Irrigation Department executive engineer R Rekha says the commissioning of the bund will be held by June. Before the commissioning, the mud embankment will be removed, she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Sreejith custodial death: Top ranking officer suspended

Ro-Ro to resume service from May 13

0719mariner020224

Kerala pilgrims get ready to ride the crest of a Haj wave

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood