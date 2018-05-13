Kerala: DGP Jacob Thomas makes a veiled attack on government

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: DGP Jacob Thomas has struck again. At a public function here on Saturday, he lashed out against the LDF Government. In what could be termed as a ‘veiled attack’ on the government, Thomas, who is now under suspension, said he was advised not to fight with a ‘machete’. He was delivering the keynote address at the 92nd birth anniversary celebrations of orator and critic Sukumar Azhikode organised by the Sukumar Azhikode Trust.

“A day ago, a prominent person advised me not to fight with a machete. He told me it hurts. A machete can be used for good things, including farming purposes. At the same time, it can be used for killing people. So, the exact use of a machete is based on the person who handles it. If a wise person uses it, then it will generate virtue in society. Sukumar Azhikode had used it wisely,” Thomas said.

He also empathised the life of Azhikode in denying major plum posts to him by the then governments.

“Azhikode was denied Padma Shri, many awards and positions. Even if he was denied posts, he continued with his work as a critic. Azhikode was a man of strong outlook. He became the ‘sound of protest’ against governments and cultural personalities,” Thomas said. Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan in his inaugural address said that there was someone to speak for the people when Azhikode was alive.

“It is true we had a torchbearer in the past. After the demise of Azhikode, there is a huge vacuum here. In fact, the present scenario needs an Azhikode to speak against the anarchy prevailing here,” Gopalakrishnan said. Gopalakrishnan also shared the sarcasm of Azhikode in his speeches and its significance in the then political happenings.“Though he was from the Congress background, he was a critic of all political parties. He always followed ethics along with his politics,” he added.