Home States Kerala

Kerala: DGP Jacob Thomas makes a veiled attack on government

He also empathised the life of Azhikode in denying major plum posts to him by the then governments. 

Published: 13th May 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

Jacob Thomas (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  DGP Jacob Thomas has struck again. At a public function here on Saturday, he lashed out against the LDF Government. In what could be termed as a ‘veiled attack’ on the government, Thomas, who is now under suspension, said he was advised not to fight with a ‘machete’. He was delivering the keynote address at the 92nd birth anniversary celebrations of orator and critic Sukumar Azhikode organised by the Sukumar Azhikode Trust. 

“A day ago, a prominent person advised me not to fight with a machete. He told me it hurts. A machete can be used for good things, including farming purposes. At the same time, it can be used for killing people. So, the exact use of a machete is based on the person who handles it. If a wise person uses it, then it will generate virtue in society. Sukumar Azhikode had used it wisely,” Thomas said.

He also empathised the life of Azhikode in denying major plum posts to him by the then governments. 
“Azhikode was denied Padma Shri, many awards and positions. Even if he was denied posts, he continued with his work as a critic. Azhikode was a man of strong outlook. He became the ‘sound of protest’  against governments and cultural personalities,” Thomas said. Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan in his inaugural address said that there was someone to speak for the people when Azhikode was alive.

“It is true we had a torchbearer in the past. After the demise of Azhikode, there is a huge vacuum here. In fact, the present scenario needs an Azhikode to speak against the anarchy prevailing here,” Gopalakrishnan said. Gopalakrishnan also shared the sarcasm of Azhikode in his speeches and its significance in the then political happenings.“Though he was from the Congress background, he was a critic of all political parties. He always followed ethics along with his politics,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jacob Thomas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Kerala: Nokkukooli rears its head; this time by BMS

MPs from Kerala whiled away their time in Rajya Sabha

Cop’s allegation should be taken seriously: KPCC president M M Hassan

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate