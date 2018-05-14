Police laxity: Minister  KK Shylaja vows probe by Home Department

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Minister for Health and Social Justice KK Shylaja on Sunday said the Home Department would examine whether there was any laxity from the part of police in probing the molestation of minor girl at a cinema in Edappal, Malappuram.

She was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Kerala Police Association state conference at Vadakara.“There were allegations that the police was inactive for three weeks. If the allegations are proved true, action will be taken against the officers concerned. The Home Department will initiate an inquiry to check whether the police had deliberately delayed the investigation in the case,” said the minister.Shylaja added it will also probe whether the girl’s mother, with whose consent the crime happened, had any criminal background.