Sabarimala temple to be opened today

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Lord Ayyappa temple here will be opened on Monday for the five-day monthly rituals for the Malayalam month of Idavom. The three-day “ashtamangala devaprasnam” will begin on May 17.Melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri will open the sreekovil at 5 pm, marking the beginning of the monthly poojas, in the presence of thantri Mahesh Mohanaru. Kalabhabhishekam, sahasrakalasam and laksharchana will be the special rituals during the monthly poojas.

Kalabhabhishekam will be the special ritual which will be performed on the first day. As part of the ritual, the thantri will perform brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam at 10.30 am in the presence of the melsanthi. Kalabhabhishekam marking the conclusion of the ritual will be performed during Uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam led by the thantri circumambulates the sreekovil. Sahasrakalasam will be conducted on the second day on May 16.

In connection with the ritual, the thantri will perform kalasa pooja on May 15. Kalasabhishekam will be held during uchcha pooja on May 16. Laksharchana will be performed on May 16. As part of the ritual, the thantri will perform brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam at 6 am after “Mahaganapathi” homam.The ritual will conclude with kalasabhishekam on the idol of the Lord during uchcha pooja. Udayasthamana pooja, padi pooja and pushpabhishekam too will be conducted.

A three-day “ashtamangala devaprasnam” will be conducted at the temple to seek the Lord’s view on the recent unfortunate incidents connected with the “arattu” procession, marking the conclusion of the annual festival.