Southwest monsoon may set in early in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Southwest monsoon may arrive early this year in the state, according to forecasts by private weather agencies.

Skymet on Sunday announced in New Delhi the monsoon is likely to set in over the state by May 28, but the government weather forecaster IMD is yet to come out with its official declaration.

The IMD centre in Thiruvananthapuram said the official declaration, after assessing the situation in full, is expected on Tuesday in New Delhi. Normally, the monsoon onset is on June 1.The IMD had earlier predicted the southwest monsoon will be a normal one this year. Meanwhile, part of Kerala continued to receive copious rainfall as part of the summer showers.

Capital Thiruvananthapuram received heavy rainfall on Sunday evening, claiming one life. According to an IMD bulletin, rain is likely to continue for the next few days. Rain/thundershower is likely to occur in many places up to Thursday. Neither the IMD nor the state government has issued any specific warning against fishermen venturing out to sea.

The heavy rain of Sunday evening claimed a life in the capital city. Maniyan aka Ashok Kumar, 45, of Karachira, who was walking on the footpath, fell into the canal near Kuravankonam.

The police said the incident occurred around 8 pm. Ashok had taken a house on rent near Yuvadhara Gardens and was out with his friend to finish the interior design work. Due to the rain, they parked the bike on the nearby road and was walking on the footpath when the mishap happened.

Roads got inundated and traffic came to a halt at many locations. A scene from Vellayambalam-Museum Road | B P Deepu

Due to the heavy rain, they did not realise the slabs were missing in a particular portion of the footpath. Ashok fell through the gap into the drain inundated with water seeping in from Yuvadhara and Kuravankonam roads.

Since the incident happened on a byroad, there were no one around. The friend tried to fish Ashok out, but because of the gushing water, he could not do much. Only when a passerby joined the rescue operation after spotting the duo in distress, was Ashok plucked out of the water. He died on the way to the Medical College hospital.

The city had received heavy rainfall that lasted for more than three hours and paralysed normal life. The downpour started at 4 pm and kept on unabated till 8 pm, leaving roads inundated and trees uprooted in several parts of the city.

Commuters had a torrid time as arterial roads were clogged, resulting in traffic snarls. Low-lying areas of the city, including Rajaji Nagar and adjacent areas, were submerged, while several residential areas in Kowdiar, Karamana and Pettah plunged into darkness due to load shedding after twigs snapped supply lines.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel had a tough day on the field as distress calls kept coming. Sources said they received several calls and had to run rescue operations in almost half-a-dozen places.

In Kattapathra lane, near Golf Links road, seven members of a family had to endure a harrowing experience after the first floor of their house got submerged. The Fire and Rescue Services team toiled for two hours to rescue the family.

“The wall had fallen onto the first floor. The car and bike parked in the compound were washed away by strong currents as water kept flowing in from nearby areas. A live electric line was snapped and was lying perilously on the ground. We scaled the side fence, broke open the door and rescued the family,” said assistant station officer Suresh who was accompanied by eight more personnel from the department.

Tree uprootings were reported from Vazhuthacaud, Panavila, Kanjirampara, Peroorkada and Maruthankuzhy.