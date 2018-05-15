Chengannur bypoll: A litmus test for BDJS and KC(M)

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the poll campaign gains momentum in Chengannur where the LDF, UDF and the NDA are involved in a triangular fight, the cadre of two parties — Kerala Congress (M) and NDA constituent BDJS — are a confused lot. For their party leadership has given little indication of their stand in the bypoll.

BDJS workers expect a crucial announcement on Tuesday as the SNDP Yogam has convened a public meeting and rally in Chengannur, slated to be inaugurated by general secretary Vellappally Natesan. The meeting named Balajana Kumari Kumara Sangamam, in which members of 63 SNDP Yogam branches in Chengannur are expected to participate, has assumed significance as it is scheduled to be held after the Yogam council meeting in Cherthala. According to party workers, the rally will showcase the strength of the organisation.

“As our cadre are disappointed over the BJP’s failure to keep their word, we don’t know where their votes will go,” said a BDJS local leader. He said NDA candidates’ vote share rose to 42,682 in 2016 from a mere 6,062 in 2011, with the presence of the BDJS being the key reason. Though BDJS leaders have said they continue to be with the NDA, the party has issued a directive to bewildered workers not to involve in campaign activities. BDJS leaders are adamant they will become active only when the BJP fulfils its promises.

BDJS state president Thushar Vellappally told Express his party will continue as an ally of the NDA but has decided not to seek vote for the NDA candidate.“There is no serious issue of indifference with the BJP and us. We have already announced our stand. The confusion among the cadre is an internal issue and we will sort it out,” he said.

The situation is more complex in KC(M), waiting for an entry to the ruling LDF amid resistance from a major section in the party and the CPI. As the UDF and LDF started their campaigns, one section of KC(M) workers is campaigning for the UDF candidate while another section is campaigning for the LDF.

Following this, the party called a constituency-level meeting and decided to keep away from the campaigns until party supremo K M Mani takes a final decision, sources said.

Earlier, the party had constituted a nine-member sub-committee comprising chairman Mani and the top brass. However, it is learnt party leaders are yet to reach a consensus on the stand to be taken in the bypoll.