 Ice cream bomb seized again from Kerala's Kannur

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The police seized an ice cream bomb and an empty container used for making steel bomb, both of which were left hidden among the bushes in a vacant plot at Chavasserry Kulathur Paramba near Mattannur on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off received by Mattannur SI Sivan Chodoth, the police had raided the place with the help of the bomb and dog squads from Kannur. The items were left hidden in the bushes under a tree, the police said.

The squads had raided nearby places like Chavasserry Paramba, Mukha Paramba and near the crusher. The police later defused the bomb. Last week, the police had seized 11 ice cream bombs and 14 ice cream bomb containers from Uliyil Chalapparamba. Additional SI K Sudhakaran, bomb squad SI T V Sasidharan, ASI M C Jiyas, Rajeevan and Sajeesh were among those who participated in the raid.