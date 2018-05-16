Home States Kerala

 Ice cream bomb seized again from Kerala's Kannur

Last week, the police had seized 11 ice cream bombs and 14 ice cream bomb containers from Uliyil Chalapparamba.

Published: 16th May 2018 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The police seized an ice cream bomb and an empty container used for making steel bomb, both of which were left hidden among the bushes in a vacant plot at Chavasserry Kulathur Paramba near Mattannur on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off received by Mattannur SI Sivan Chodoth, the police had raided the place with the help of the bomb and dog squads from Kannur. The items were left hidden in the bushes under a tree, the police said.

The squads had raided nearby places like Chavasserry Paramba, Mukha Paramba and near the crusher. The police later defused the bomb. Last week, the police had seized 11 ice cream bombs and 14 ice cream bomb containers from Uliyil Chalapparamba. Additional SI K Sudhakaran, bomb squad SI T V Sasidharan, ASI M C Jiyas, Rajeevan and Sajeesh were among those who participated in the raid.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ice cream bomb Kannur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
death, murder,suicide

Mother, daughter die of burn injuries in Kerala's Malappuram; suicide suspected

LDF Government's second anniversary celebrations to begin tomorrow in Kerala

CPI-M expects to win in Kerala's Chengannur bypoll

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls