Kerala Assembly to hold 11th session from June 4

The short session will consider a number of legislation, earlier brought in by the cabinet as ordinances.

Published: 16th May 2018 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Legislative Assembly | Express Photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Assembly will hold its 11th session from June 4 to 24. The short session will consider a number of legislation, earlier brought in by the cabinet as ordinances. The Cabinet meet on Wednesday decided to recommend the Governor to convene the session.

Nod for draft labour policy

The cabinet meet on Wednesday issued its nod for government's new labour policy which aims to make the state employee-friendly. The policy envisages strict action against unhealthy practices in the labour sector. Setting up of a new labour bank, putting an end to nokkukooli and improving the services and wages conditions of those working with shops and other establishments are some of the important proposals in the new policy.

Amendment to Kerala Sports Act

The government also decided to bring in an amendments to the Kerala State Sports Act (2000) to fix the tenure of Sports Council president and vice president not more than 10 years. Also Sports Council members should not be above the 70 years. The amendment is being brought to make the functioning of the Sports Council more democratic.

Life Mission: Nod for 4000 crore loan

Cabinet issued its nod for Life Mission to take a loan of Rs 4000 crore from Hudco for its comprehensive housing scheme. Loan will be taken through the Kerala Urban & Rural Development Finance Corporation Ltd (KURDFC).

  • 17 new posts to be created for the Aardram mission. 24 new posts to be created at Government Medical College Palakkad. 

  • Kerala Government has announced RS 10 lakh to dependents of those who died while cleaning Manholes. The families of five individuals belonging to the SC category, who died whle cleaning septic tanks and manholes, will get Rs 10 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

The dependents of Pookkattuparambil Subrahmanyan, Kalaparamb KK Venu fo (Ernakulam), Nadakkumpurath PV Radha (Chendamangalam), Kangarappadi Pallangattumukal Ashokan, Thekkethurav Desam Shanmukhan (Thrissur) will get the financial aid.

