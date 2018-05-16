Home States Kerala

Project harmful to us, fishers tell Vizhinjam probe panel

At least three thickly-populated regions of the southern coast area had been badly affected by unscientific construction of breakwaters.

Construction of the breakwater for the Vizhinjam seaport in progress at Vizhinjam-Mulloor region (EPS | Kaviyoor Santhosh)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fishermen organisations on Tuesday informed the Justice C N Ramachandran Nair Commission, which is probing the Vizhinjam port deal, that the project was harmful to fisherfolk. National Fishworkers’ Forum national secretary T Peter informed the commission during its sitting the project had hit marine resources in the region. “The construction of the breakwater has led to changes in wave patterns, triggering large swells inside the Vizhinjam harbour twice,” he said.

The Coastal Students Cultural Forum (CSCF) also criticised the project, saying it was affecting the livelihood and coastal ecosystem. At least three thickly-populated regions of the southern coast area had been badly affected by unscientific construction of breakwaters, the CSCF said.Kovalam MLA M Vincent, who deposed before the commission, denied any corruption in the deal signed between the previous UDF Government and the Adani Group.

“The then government went ahead with the project as would have been stalled indefinitely were the deal not signed,” he said. He also questioned the ‘’sanctity’’ of the CAG report whose details were already out before it was tabled in the Assembly. Former IT advisor Joseph Mathew and former Vizhinjam ward councillor Gladis Alex also appeared before the Commission.

Vizhinjam port deal Ramachandran Nair Commission

