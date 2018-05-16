Home States Kerala

Sisters sexually assaulted at school, Kochi police registers FIR against priest

Though a case under the POCSO Act has been registered, the police are yet to name anyone involved.

Published: 16th May 2018 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another child abuse case, the Kochi central police on Tuesday registered an FIR on the statements given by three minor sisters. Though a case under the POCSO Act has been registered, the police are yet to name any person. A Christian priest is allegedly involved, they said.

As per the girls’ statement, they and their mother were at a retreat centre at Madukkarai near Coimbatore. During prayer time, a woman at the centre had a revelation the elder girl, around 16 years old, is hiding something from them, the statement said. “When asked, the girl revealed they were sexually abused at their school at Kakkanad. They were also taken to other Christian establishments and subjected to sexual abuse there too,” the FIR said.

The police took the children for medical examination and shifted them to a children’s home. “We have registered an FIR. The allegations are very sensitive and we are probing them in detail,” said a cop.
The police said this may be a tip of the iceberg, and more children might have been lured to the retreat centre. The girls’ father had said Unnieshobhavan authorities were canvassing innocent people, particularly Kerala women, on false promises. Those who run the asylum were dismissed from the diocese for illegal activities and are maintaining the asylum to achieve their ill motives of keeping innocent in their custody in the name of Jesus.

Payyannur molestation bid accused held

Kannur: The accused in the case in which an attempt was made to molest a seven-year-old migrant girl sleeping with her parents at Payyannur, was arrested on Tuesday. The police said P T Baby Raj, 32, of Surabhi Nagar, Payyannur was nabbed from the Kannur Railway station. He had been absconding since the May 9 incident. A police team led by Payyannur SHO M P Asad nabbed the accused with the help of SP’s crime squad members. The assistance of the Cyber Cell was also instrumental in the arrest.

Theatre abuse: SI booked

Malappuram: A case has been registered against Changaramkulam SI K G Baby for the laxity in registering a case in the incident in which a minor girl was molested inside a cinema theatre in Edappal. The case has been registered under the POCSO Act. Baby was earlier suspended for delaying action on the abuse complaint. It is understood the SIT probing the incident will take the former police officer into custody soon. Meanwhile, taking note of the strong demands, the special police investigation team has decided to invoke more sections of the POCSO Act against the accused in the abuse case. District Crime Records Bureau DySP Saji Varghese, who is heading the probe, said a report requesting to change the sections was submitted in the court on Monday. The incident came to light after visuals of the incident were telecast on a channel.The State Women’s Commission has sought a report on the progress of the investigation in the case from the Malappuram District Police Chief “at the earliest.”

Woman held under POCSO charges

T’Puram: The Vellarada police on Tuesday arrested the mother of a 17-year-old girl for forcing her daughter into a physical relationship with her illicit lover. The cops said the 42-year-old woman had approached the police to complain about her missing daughter. The officers checked the belongings of the girl and came to know about the ordeal from her personal diary.The girl had mentioned about her mother’s wayward life and the pressure exerted on her to have a physical relationship with her mother’s secret lover.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
POCSO Act Minor girl sexual abuse Sexual abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Vizhinjam port deal panel tenure nearing  end; government remains silent on terms of reference

Solar case: SIT probe to turn dud after Kerala High Court order

Moral victory for former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in solar case

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls