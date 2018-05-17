CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury to inaugurate Nayanar Academy with first Communist history museum in Kannur

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Nayanar Academy, built in memory of former Chief Minister E K Nayanar, will be inaugurated by CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on May 19 at 4 pm, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

In the press conference held to announce the event on Thursday at the Academy, Kodiyeri said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the museum, depicting the history of the Communist party in India, in the academy premises, also on Saturday. The museum is the first of its kind in India dedicated to the CPM, said Kodiyeri.

The party has set up a library in the academy which will be useful for party workers and for the public. The academy also will also have the facility to conduct cultural programmes and other shows in its open-air auditorium. The 45,000 sq ft building is set on three floors. The work on the first floor is finished and the rest of the work is progressing fast.

The academy auditorium will be available for other political parties for conducting meetings and conferences, as well, said Kodiyeri. "This will not function as a party office. Others can also conduct their programmes," he said. The auditorium will be available for outsiders to conduct marriage functions and other programmes. So far, more than Rs 25 crore has been spent on the Academy. "Only after the completion of the work will we be able to provide details on the total expenditure on the project," he said.

The party intends to conduct short and long-term courses for workers and those who are interested in organisational matters, at the academy, said Kodiyeri. The classes will be taken by eminent Marxist thinkers and ideologists with a thrust on Marxist-Leninist philosophy, he said. It will not be a learning and research institute, as there is already one in Kerala - the AKG Centre for Research and Studies at Thiruvananthapuram - said Kodiyeri.

The museum in the academy will be built on the model of the Jawaharlal Nehru Museum and Indira Gandhi Museum at New Delhi. The same persons who worked on those projects have been roped into this venture too, said Kodiyeri. The history of the Indian Communist party since 1920 will be documented in the museum with the help of modern technology.

The daily affairs of the academy will be managed by the Nayanar Trust. The CPM state secretary will be the managing trustee and state secretariat members other than the ministers will be the members of the trustee board, said Kodiyeri.