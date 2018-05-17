Home States Kerala

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury to inaugurate Nayanar Academy with first Communist history museum in Kannur

Nayanar Academy, built in memory of former Chief Minister E K Nayanar, will be inaugurated by CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on May 19 at 4 pm.

Published: 17th May 2018 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Nayanar Academy, built in memory of former Chief Minister E K Nayanar, will be inaugurated by CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on May 19 at 4 pm, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

In the press conference held to announce the event on Thursday at the Academy, Kodiyeri said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the museum, depicting the history of the Communist party in India, in the academy premises, also on Saturday. The museum is the first of its kind in India dedicated to the CPM, said Kodiyeri.

The party has set up a library in the academy which will be useful for party workers and for the public. The academy also will also have the facility to conduct cultural programmes and other shows in its open-air auditorium. The 45,000 sq ft building is set on three floors. The work on the first floor is finished and the rest of the work is progressing fast.

The academy auditorium will be available for other political parties for conducting meetings and conferences, as well, said Kodiyeri. "This will not function as a party office. Others can also conduct their programmes," he said. The auditorium will be available for outsiders to conduct marriage functions and other programmes. So far, more than Rs 25 crore has been spent on the Academy. "Only after the completion of the work will we be able to provide details on the total expenditure on the project," he said.

The party intends to conduct short and long-term courses for workers and those who are interested in organisational matters, at the academy, said Kodiyeri. The classes will be taken by eminent Marxist thinkers and ideologists with a thrust on Marxist-Leninist philosophy, he said. It will not be a learning and research institute, as there is already one in Kerala - the AKG Centre for Research and Studies at Thiruvananthapuram - said Kodiyeri.

The museum in the academy will be built on the model of the Jawaharlal Nehru Museum and Indira Gandhi Museum at New Delhi. The same persons who worked on those projects have been roped into this venture too, said Kodiyeri. The history of the Indian Communist party since 1920 will be documented in the museum with the help of modern technology.

The daily affairs of the academy will be managed by the Nayanar Trust. The CPM state secretary will be the managing trustee and state secretariat members other than the ministers will be the members of the trustee board, said Kodiyeri.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Communist history museum Nayanar Academy Sitaram Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

UDF to launch series of protests on Left government's second anniversary

2001 Kerala 'honour killing' case: CBI court finds two persons guilty, acquits three others

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy terms Karnataka developments 'shameful'

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018