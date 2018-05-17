Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says unified administrative system in schools soon

Pinarayi proposed a collective effort from the teachers to make 200 working days in an academic year.

Published: 17th May 2018 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government’s policy is to implement the unified administrative system from Class 1 to Class 12 in all schools in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Wednesday. He was discussing with the teacher’s associations in the state in a special conference held as part of the second anniversary of the LDF government.

Pinarayi proposed a collective effort from the teachers to make 200 working days in an academic year.

“Efforts are on to inform the local administrations to make sufficient arrangements in the schools in the public sector category. The number of students getting admitted to government/aided schools is on the rise. As part of giving special focus in this area, every school has to formulate an action plan for the smooth implementation of education master plan envisaged by the government. The government will take steps to initiate better facilities in the schools for the arts and sports teachers. Special consideration will be given to extend the functioning of pre-primary schools,” Pinarayi said.

He also welcomed the suggestions made by the teachers that the aided schools would be renamed as government aided. “The aided sector will not be isolated anymore. The government will not take political steps towards the teachers’ community. The textbooks for the pre-primary sector will be distributed soon. The transfer proceedings of the higher secondary teachers are in final phase,” Pinarayi said.

The teachers’ associations also appreciated the steps taken by the government in making the education sector a prosperous one. Education Minister C Raveendranath, Secretary A Shahjahan, DPI K V Mohan Kumar, Higher Education director Jayasree also participated in the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
unified administrative system Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Chief Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
death, murder,suicide

Kozhikode: Woman kills daughter; toddler escapes murder bid

Meteorological Department warns fishermen of low pressure in Arabian sea

Bevco told by Kerala High Court to consider woman staffer’s plea

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls