Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says unified administrative system in schools soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government’s policy is to implement the unified administrative system from Class 1 to Class 12 in all schools in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Wednesday. He was discussing with the teacher’s associations in the state in a special conference held as part of the second anniversary of the LDF government.

Pinarayi proposed a collective effort from the teachers to make 200 working days in an academic year.

“Efforts are on to inform the local administrations to make sufficient arrangements in the schools in the public sector category. The number of students getting admitted to government/aided schools is on the rise. As part of giving special focus in this area, every school has to formulate an action plan for the smooth implementation of education master plan envisaged by the government. The government will take steps to initiate better facilities in the schools for the arts and sports teachers. Special consideration will be given to extend the functioning of pre-primary schools,” Pinarayi said.

He also welcomed the suggestions made by the teachers that the aided schools would be renamed as government aided. “The aided sector will not be isolated anymore. The government will not take political steps towards the teachers’ community. The textbooks for the pre-primary sector will be distributed soon. The transfer proceedings of the higher secondary teachers are in final phase,” Pinarayi said.

The teachers’ associations also appreciated the steps taken by the government in making the education sector a prosperous one. Education Minister C Raveendranath, Secretary A Shahjahan, DPI K V Mohan Kumar, Higher Education director Jayasree also participated in the meeting.