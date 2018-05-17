Kerala government plans to cap tenure of Sports Council officials

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government on Wednesday decided to bring in amendments to the Kerala State Sports Act (2000) to fix the tenure of State Sports Council president and vice-president a maximum of 10 years. Also the age limit of Sports Council members should not exceed 70 years. The amendment is being brought to ensure a democratic way of formation and functioning of the Sports Council. The Cabinet issued its nod for the draft bill.

Aid for manhole cleaners’ kin

The state government has announced `10 lakh to the dependents of those who died while cleaning manholes. Families of five individuals belonging to the SC category, who died while cleaning septic tanks and manholes, will get `10 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.The dependents of Pookkattuparambil Subrahmanyan, Kalaparamb K K Venu of (Ernakulam), Nadakkumpurath P V Radha (Chendamangalam), Kangarappadi Pallangattumukal Ashokan, Thekkethurav Desam Shanmukhan (Thrissur) will get the financial aid.

Hudco loan for Life Mission

The Cabinet issued its nod for Life Mission to take a loan of `4,000 crore from Hudco for its comprehensive housing scheme. Loan will be taken through the Kerala Urban & Rural Development Finance Corporation Ltd.

Other decisions

Seventeen new posts to be created for the Aardram mission. Twenty-four new posts to be created at Government Medical College, Palakkad.Candidates from tribal categories, selected to police department through special recruitment, are exempted from the bond fee and surety norms.As per existing norms, Scheduled Tribe candidates selected through special recruitment should provide a bond of `25,000 along with surety of two government employees for appointment. The decision to exempt tribal candidates was taken as these norms pose difficulties to tribal candidates.