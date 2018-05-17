Home States Kerala

Kozhikode: Woman kills daughter; toddler escapes murder bid

The woman tried to drown her two children after tying their hands and legs with rope.

Published: 17th May 2018 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A 28-year-old woman killed her three-year-old daughter by drowning her in a bucket of water at Puramery near Nadapuram here on Wednesday. Her son, 2, had a narrow escape from the murder attempt; his condition was said to be critical.  Police said the woman, identified as Safoora of Kulambath house, Purameri, made a suicide attempt after trying to kill her children. “The incident occurred at around 1.30 pm. 

The woman tried to drown her two children after tying their hands and legs with rope. After committing the crime, she informed her family members about the incident. Then, Safoora slashed her wrist. The family members and neighbours rushed into the bathroom and took the kids to the nearest hospital. But the life of the elder child, Ifan, could not be saved.

The woman was also admitted to a hospital. Aman, the younger child, was later shifted to Kozhikode medical college hospital. The condition of the mother and son were reported to be critical.  The Nadapuram police registered a case in the incident. Family issues are believed to have triggered the incident. “The exact reason can be ascertained only after a probe,” said a police officer.

