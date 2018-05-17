Home States Kerala

Meteorological Department warns fishermen of low pressure in Arabian sea

A press release issued by the District Disaster Management Authority said the possibility of low pressure exists till May 17.

Published: 17th May 2018 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen must not go to sea for fishing till Thursday, the Met Dept release said (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning to fishermen venturing into the sea that there is a chance of low pressure in the south-west direction in the Arabian sea. A press release issued by the District Disaster Management Authority said the possibility of low pressure exists till May 17. So the fishermen must not go to sea for fishing till Thursday,  the release said.

