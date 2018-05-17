NSS demands LDF regime to make its stance clear on reservation policy

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With uncertainty looming over the implementation of the LDF Government’s decision to provide 10 per cent reservation to financially backward people in forward communities in the recruitment through Devaswom Recruitment Board, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has sought the government to make its stance clear on the matter. The NSS response came in the wake of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement that a constitutional amendment was needed to provide reservation to financially backward sections in forward communities.

He made the statement after a meeting of the representatives of Hindu community organisations convened as part of the government’s second anniversary celebrations the other day. According to NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, the Chief Minister’s statement lacked clarity and the government should have said whether a constitutional amendment was applicable for providing reservation for forward communities in Devaswom Boards as well.

“Though the government in its Cabinet meeting held on November 15, 2017, had resolved to provide 10 per cent reservation to financially backward people in forward communities in the recruitment to various Devaswom Boards, no steps have been taken in this regard even after six months,” said Nair.“In his new statement, the CM said a constitutional amendment was needed for providing reservation to financially backward people in the forward communities.

He should have made a clarification that such an amendment was needed for implementing reservation for forward communities in the Devaswom Boards. If an amendment is applicable for Devaswom Board recruitments, we will have to seek legal options. Hence, the government should make its stance clear,” he said.The NSS, which had welcomed the government’s decision, is now dissatisfied over the delay in its implementation.

Moreover, the Law Secretary and State Advocate General had given a legal advice against the government move to implement reservation for forward communities in Devaswom Boards, upsetting the NSS.

At the same time, the NSS is of the view that Devaswom Boards do not come under the limit of constitutional institutions and hence there was no need of an amendment.

The NSS is planning to move court if the government delays the decision citing constitutional issues.

According to sources, the NSS is quite apprehensive whether the government withdrew from its earlier stance on reservation, in the wake of objection from some reservation communities.

NSS stays away

The NSS did not attend the meeting of the Hindu community organisations convened by the Chief Minister on Tuesday. Pinarayi, who wanted to maintain the percentage of prevailing reservation, said in the meeting that the government stance was to bring a constitutional amendment for providing reservation for forward communities.