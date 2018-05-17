Home States Kerala

Rethink, a noble startup to create a rich talent pool

Rethink Foundation, a one-year-old non-profit initiative based in Kochi, focuses on developing online tutorials to make the engineering students aware of the future prospects in the field of education

Published: 17th May 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Rethink Foundation is a startup formed by Sijo Kuruvilla, Sandeep, Aby and Arya

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A startup which does not set sights on profit! In the present world of fierce market-driven competitions and vaulting ambitions, the concept itself is rare.And when you come to know that it is an attempt to create a young and healthy talent pool in the state, it sounds noble too. The initiative by four youngsters, including former Start-Up Village, Kochi CEO Sijo Kuruvilla George, is fast gaining popularity in the state’s engineering colleges.

Rethink Foundation, a one-year-old non-profit initiative based in Kochi, focuses on developing online tutorials to make the engineering students aware of the future prospects in the field of education. 
Arya Murali, Sandeep Zachariah and Aby James are Rethink’s co-founders.

“Lack of proper guidance is a major issue faced by students. They are confused when it comes to choosing the suitable course or a scholarship after graduation or completing a course. They are unaware of the umpteen scholarships being offered by various institutions. So we decided to help them select courses and scholarships on the basis of their talent and taste,” said Rethink Foundation co-founder Sijo Kuruvilla George.

“Though many students had creative ideas, we realised they were ill-equipped in terms of information, especially in the latest trends in technology. So, we decided to start a platform to keep the students updated on the latest trends and markets through online. In fact, Rethink is an extension of Startup Village,” said George.Sijo and his team initially started an online community platform in which many patrons shared their success stories to help and motivate the aspiring entrepreneurs.

“Our first success was when 16 of 18 students obtained scholarships under our guidance. Later on, this achievement became a validation for us. Now, we have a tie-up with top 10 engineering colleges in the state as we extend our services to them by periodically sending e-mails and WhatsApp messages to their students,” said George.

“If they are interested in approaching us for knowing about scholarships and internship, we will give tutorials to make them aware of changing technology,” he said.The firm’s operational expenses are met through the monthly donation of `1,000 from 85 patrons of the company. “I’m also contributing nearly my full time here,” he added.The foundation is in talks with the government in exploring new initiatives by joining the alumni of the colleges and Kerala Start-up Mission. The foundation also pins hopes on extending the services to management and arts colleges in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Keezhattur: CPM Kannur chief  P Jayarajan’s outreach attempt reaps more questions than answers

Vizhinjam port project: Adani Group asks Kerala government to resolve protests

Death of Unais: Police begin probe

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls