Home States Kerala

UDF to launch series of protests on Left government's second anniversary

The UDF will observe the government's second anniversary as Betrayal Day on May 18, Friday.

Published: 17th May 2018 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Friday when the Left front government in the state kick-starts week long celebrations to mark its second anniversary, opposition UDF will also launch its slew of protests. The UDF will observe the government's second anniversary as Betrayal Day on May 18, Friday.

The UDF will come up with charge sheet against the Left government at each constituency on Friday. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the state level protests at Gandhi Park in the
state capital at 5 pm. Senior UDF leaders will attend the function, said UDF convener PP Thankachan.

Ramesh Chennithala will also come up with a book on Pinarayi government's two years - 'Ellam Thakartherinj Randu Varsham' (Two years of total destruction), detailing the major government's lapses
during this period. Former chief minister Oommen Chandy will release the same by handing over a copy to Muslim League national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty MP, at Cantonment House at 11 am. KPCC president MM Hassan will launch the UDF's official website at the function.

In connection with observing Betrayal Day on Friday, the UDF will organise programmes in front of a government office in each assembly constituency, where charge sheet against the government will be
read out.

