Kochi rolls out the red carpet and waits for Karnataka MLAs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following reports that the Congress and JD(S) MLAs will be brought to Kochi from Karnataka and accommodated in a star hotel to avoid poaching by the BJP, the wait for the MLAs continued till late on Thursday night.

After rumours spread that the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had denied permission to a chartered flight, which was supposed to take fly out the MLAs from the Benguluru airport, the news came in that they had left by a bus.Meanwhile, Crowne Plaza hotel authorities confirmed they had some bulk room booking for a couple of days.

Even the police officers also said they had information about the MLAs’ possible arrival to Kochi. Police personnel were also deployed near the hotel on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran expressed the government’s willingness to host the MLAs in Kerala. His tweet read, “heard news from different sources that the elected representatives of K’taka are travelling to Kerala. As the tourism minister of the state, we are happy to welcome them & aid them, there wont be any trouble of horse traders here!”