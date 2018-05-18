Syrian Orthodox Church head to visit Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Patriarch of Syrian Orthodox Church Ignatius Aphrem II will visit India from May 22 to 28. He is likely to meet President, Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Kerala. According to Fr Varghese Kallappara, convener, Quest For Peace, the Church supremo’s visit comes following an invitation by the synod. Fr Varghese said in wake of the recent controversy over the ownership of churches between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions, Ignatius Aphrem II will not be visiting any of the churches, but will be open to discussions. Following the conflict, the SC had on July 3 issued an order giving the Orthodox faction control over 1,100 parishes.