UDF to release charge sheet against Kerala government on its second anniversary

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Friday, when the Left Front Government in the state kick-starts the week-long celebrations to mark its second anniversary, the Opposition UDF will also launch its slew of protests. The UDF will observe the government’s second anniversary as Betrayal Day on May 18, Friday.

The UDF will come up with a charge sheet against the Left Government at each constituency on Friday. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the state-level protests at Gandhi Park in the state capital at 5 pm. Senior UDF leaders will attend the function, said UDF convener P P Thankachan.

Chennithala will also come up with a book on Pinarayi Government’s two years - ‘Ellam Thakartherinj Randu Varsham’ (Two years of total destruction), detailing the major lapses during this period. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will release the same by handing over a copy to Muslim League national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty MP at Cantonment House at 11 am.

KPCC president M M Hassan will launch the UDF’s official website at the function. In connection with observing Betrayal Day on Friday, the UDF will organise programmes in front of a government office in each Assembly constituency, where the charge sheet against the government will be read out.