Home States Kerala

UDF to release charge sheet against Kerala government on its second anniversary

The UDF will observe the government’s second anniversary as Betrayal Day on May 18, Friday. 

Published: 18th May 2018 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  On Friday, when the Left Front Government in the state kick-starts the week-long celebrations to mark its second anniversary, the Opposition UDF will also launch its slew of protests. The UDF will observe the government’s second anniversary as Betrayal Day on May 18, Friday. 
The UDF will come up with a charge sheet against the Left Government at each constituency on Friday. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the state-level protests at Gandhi Park in the state capital at 5 pm. Senior UDF leaders will attend the function, said UDF convener P P Thankachan. 

Chennithala will also come up with a book on Pinarayi Government’s two years  - ‘Ellam Thakartherinj Randu Varsham’ (Two years of total destruction), detailing the major lapses during this period. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will release the same by handing over a copy to Muslim League national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty MP at Cantonment House at 11 am.

KPCC president M M Hassan will launch the UDF’s official website at the function. In connection with observing Betrayal Day on Friday, the UDF will organise programmes in front of a government office in each Assembly constituency, where the charge sheet against the government will be read out. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LDF government Kerala government UDF Kerala opposition LDF government anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Balakrishnan murder: CBI court finds two guilty, acquits three

Social Media

CPM workers allegedly attack 15-year-old for Facebook post

Kerala: Shame! Shame! 24 child abuse cases reported in one day

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018