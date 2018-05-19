Home States Kerala

Facility management services: Keltron to aid Transport Department

Keltron will provide the services at the Motor Vehicle Department’s Central Enforcement Control Room  in Kochi at a cost of Rs 3.91 cr yearly.

Published: 19th May 2018 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The pulsating riders ‘vrooming’ ahead on their muscular motorbikes, showcasing their dare deviltry to the public, now need not wait for  long to get the notice to pay the fine for the traffic offence as the Transport Department has decided to outsource the facility management services to the state-run Keltron.  Keltron will provide the services at the Motor Vehicle Department’s (MVD) Central Enforcement Control Room  in Kochi at a cost of `3.91 cr yearly.

It is the spurt in the number of freak road mishaps and the panic expressed by pedestrians  which forced the department’s hand. Also, the cheeky motorists who trick the red light violation detection system (RLVD) roads in the absence of proper stop line by slowing down while approaching them and then speeding off again once past them are in for a nasty surprise as the department has decided to replace them with speed detection cameras. 

According to a government release, the Transport Commissioner submitted a proposal seeking administrative sanction for providing facility management service to the Central Enforcement Control Room at Ernakulam at an estimated cost of `3.91 crore yearly. Following this, administrative sanction was granted for providing facility management services by Keltron.

S P Gopakumar, Keltron’s  head of the Communications Division,  said  Keltron will provide  facility management services like verifying the violation on roads, issuing receipts to offenders, collection of fine, employee management and paying recurrence charges for maintaining the facility. Presently, the contract workers employed by the Transport Department have been running the show at the Central Enforcement Control Room. But now with Keltron being entrusted charge of the facility management services, some 26 new employees will be recruited.

They  will work in daily two shifts and serve notices on nearly 5,000 offenders, against the 2,500-3,000 notices presently being served by the department on an average, he said.Enforcement RTO K M Shaji, Kochi, told Express the MVD  has installed over 203 cameras along the NH in the state. The department is in the process of installing 38 more cameras from Vadakkenchery to Walayar in Palakkad. Of the 203 cameras, 104 cameras are speed detection cameras of which less than 70 are functional now and 99 are red light violation detection systems of which only seven are functional now due to various reasons. 

It is expected with Keltron being roped in for running the facility management services, a good part of the services being provided by the enforcement control room will be streamlined. It was in 2009 the Transport Department started installing cameras on roads in the state with 15 cameras which eventually went upto  around 240 (once the installation of 38 in Palakkad is completed). 

But the infrastructure facilities have remained the same despite the increase in the number of road accidents and installation of cameras. Two more control rooms will soon be set up- one in Kozhikode and another in Thrissur, said officers. Once these two control rooms become functional, there will not be any delay in serving notices and the service will be made upto date, said the officers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Sabarimala temple to be closed today

death, murder,suicide

Four of a family found dead in their house at Ettumanoor

SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, son Thushar Vellappally booked in microfinance scam

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018