Home States Kerala

KSEB hoping for strong southwest monsoon

While the power utility safely negotiated the summer which was not as intense as feared, a poor monsoon could nevertheless disrupt its calculations, plunging the state into a crisis. 

Published: 19th May 2018 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

AND THE RAIN GOD FINALLY ANSWERED!Dark clouds loomed over Kochi, promising a heavy shower and it did deliver, providing respite from the heat. (Ratheesh Sundaram | EPS)

The Met Department has forecast a normal monsoon for 2018 which will replenish the hydel reservoirs (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSEB is keeping its fingers crossed in the run-up to the southwest monsoon. While the power utility safely negotiated the summer which was not as intense as feared, a poor monsoon could nevertheless disrupt its calculations, plunging the state into a crisis. 

On the bright side, the Met Department has forecast a normal monsoon for 2018 which will replenish the hydel reservoirs. At present, there is enough water in all the hydel reservoirs combined to generate 1,122.30 million units (MU), almost double the power generation capability the KSEB possessed during the same period last year. Nonetheless, the storage level is only 27 per cent of full capacity, underscoring the need for a strong monsoon season.

Although KSEB had expected daily power consumption levels to touch an unprecedented 82 MU this summer, the intermittent cool weather and summer showers arrested consumption levels within 80 MU mark. The average consumption in May stands at 71.2 MU. 

The KSEB is also gearing up for annual maintenance of generators at the Idukki power project starting June, N Venugopal, KSEB director (Corporate Planning, Generation-Electrical), said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KSEB southwest monsoon Kerala power sector Kerala rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Sabarimala temple to be closed today

Facility management services: Keltron to aid Transport Department

death, murder,suicide

Four of a family found dead in their house at Ettumanoor

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018