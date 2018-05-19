Home States Kerala

SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, son Thushar Vellappally booked in microfinance scam

The petitioner alleged financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 1.54 crore in connection with the scheme at the Chengannur union of SNDP Yogam.

Published: 19th May 2018 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan (Express photo | Rajeev Prasad)

By Express News Service

CHENGANNUR : The police have registered a case against SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, his son Thushar Vellappally and six others in connection with a microfinance scam. On Friday, the Chengannur judicial first class magistrate court 1, acting on a petition by SNDP Yogam Samrakshana Samithi secretary Sudharshanan,  directed the police to register an FIR against Natesan and others.

The petitioner alleged financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 1.54 crore in connection with the scheme at the Chengannur union of SNDP Yogam. “The amount was collected fraudulently by the Chengannur unit of SNDP union bank loans in the name of fake groups and handed over to Natesan and Thushar by the seventh accused,” the petitioner alleged. Police sources said the case will be handed over to the Crime Branch.

The other accused are SNDP Yogam board of directors member Ratheesh Kumar, SNDP Yogam Chengannur union president Anil P Sreerangam, microfinance project coordinator K K Maheshan, SNDP Yogam Chengannur union secretary Sunil Valliyil, to name a few.

