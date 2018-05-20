Kerala government takes over Janaseva Sisubhavan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Acting on the recommendation of the Child Welfare Commission (CWC), the state government on Sunday issued an order to take over the Janaseva Sisubhavan located in Aluva. The order issued under Section 41(7) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015, places the institution and housing of its inmates under the control of the District Collector for a period of three months or till the time the children are reunited with their families or moved to a secure facility, whichever is earlier.

Revenue Department officials sent to take over the institution witnessed minor protests from Janaseva office-bearers when they tried to proceed with the transition. District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla said that the district administration will take care of the welfare of the inmates and has already taken possession of the institution. “We have deployed Revenue and Child Welfare officers to look after the inmates at Janaseva Sisubhavan.

The arrangements have been made to provide necessities like food, clothing, education and medicines,” he said. The CWC had identified violations under the Juvenile Justice Act in its functioning and issued orders for the rehabilitation of 102 kids from other states who were lodged at the institution.