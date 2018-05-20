Home States Kerala

Police in uniform not to quiz students in schools

The department has agreed to stop the practice, considering the report that it was causing mental stress to children.

Published: 20th May 2018 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The practice of police personnel in uniform visiting schools in official vehicles to collect information from students will end soon.

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, which submitted a recommendation to the Police Department, said the latter have agreed to stop the practice, considering the commission’s report that it was causing mental stress to children.

“Whenever a uniformed policeman comes and inquires about a student at school, he/she is subjected to various kinds of questioning by fellow students and teachers. He/she is also treated with suspicion. It causes a lot of trauma,” said commission's acting chairperson C J Antony.

He said state police chief Loknath Behera readily agreed to it.

“The police headquarters has issued a directive to all districts regarding this. We've also given strict directive that the students or children shouldn't be taken in a police vehicle for conducting an inquiry in connection with a case,” he added.

