Renowned neurosurgeon, Vedic scholar Dr Sambasivan passes away

Sambasivan was instrumental in setting up the department of neurosurgery in the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College.

Published: 20th May 2018 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renowned neurosurgeon and Vedic  scholar Dr M Sambasivan died on  Saturday. He was 82. The end came on Saturday morning in Chennai.  

Sambasivan was instrumental in setting up the department of neurosurgery in the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College. He also served  as the first head of the  department. He holds an MS in general surgery and neurosurgery. A renowned  neurosurgeon, Sambasivan had served as the honorary surgeon to the President of India.   

Sambasivan was initiated into the world of Vedas by his lawyer father late Mahadeva Iyer. Post-retirement Sambasivan was active in spiritual and religious affairs. He was the thantri of over a dozen temples, including  Karamana and Sreekandeswaram temples in the capital. He had also served as president of the Kerala Brahmana Sabha.   

His body will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram later and the cremation will be held at the Karamana Brahmana Samudaya Rudrabhoomi on Sunday at 10 am. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Sambasivan. “He groomed about five generations of neurosurgeons. He was instrumental in the development of neurosurgery speciality in the state,” the Chief Minister said in a message.

