Renowned neurosurgeon, Vedic scholar Dr Sambasivan passes away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renowned neurosurgeon and Vedic scholar Dr M Sambasivan died on Saturday. He was 82. The end came on Saturday morning in Chennai.

Sambasivan was instrumental in setting up the department of neurosurgery in the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College. He also served as the first head of the department. He holds an MS in general surgery and neurosurgery. A renowned neurosurgeon, Sambasivan had served as the honorary surgeon to the President of India.

Sambasivan was initiated into the world of Vedas by his lawyer father late Mahadeva Iyer. Post-retirement Sambasivan was active in spiritual and religious affairs. He was the thantri of over a dozen temples, including Karamana and Sreekandeswaram temples in the capital. He had also served as president of the Kerala Brahmana Sabha.

His body will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram later and the cremation will be held at the Karamana Brahmana Samudaya Rudrabhoomi on Sunday at 10 am. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Sambasivan. “He groomed about five generations of neurosurgeons. He was instrumental in the development of neurosurgery speciality in the state,” the Chief Minister said in a message.