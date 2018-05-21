Kerala: Janaseva Sisubhavan founder denies irregularities under JJ Act

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Janaseva Sisubhavan founder Jose Maveli denied any irregularities and claimed to have all the proper licences to run the establishment. “Since the Juvenile Justice Act came into effect, we are being wrongfully accused of violations,” he said. Maveli added that close to 120 children are still housed by Janaseva Sisubhavan and they are waiting to hear from the appeal pending at the Kerala High Court.

Health and Social Justice Minister K K Shylaja told Express that many of the children registered on Janaseva Sisubhavan’s books were not found during an inspection. She added that the department concerned will thoroughly investigate the issue going further.The CWC had reported last year that Janaseva Sisubhavan authorities could not give any convincing explanation regarding the absence of 62 children from other states, four of whom were found begging on the streets of Thrissur later.

Janaseva Sisubhavan was also accused of using photos of young children in the brochure and newspapers for fund generation and parading inmates to protest against a court order against the institution.

Further, Janaseva Sisubhavan office-bearers had orally informed the authorities that the above-mentioned 62 children were sent back to their families, indicating a prior knowledge of their whereabouts.

Due to rampant violation of Juvenile Justice Act provisions as reported by the CWC, the Women and Child Development Department had not given registration to Janaseva Sisubhavan. An unregistered institution housing children is punishable under the Juvenile Justice Act.