With just a few days for reopening, this Kerala school badly needs a jeep

George Poikayil By

Express News Service

KANHANGAD: The school in Balal panchayat — which has the most number of Adivasis in the district — has around 500 students from ST communities, but does not have a bus. “More than a bus, the school needs jeeps which can reach these colonies,” said the second teacher. Last year, the district panchayat introduced a jeep to bring students to the school under its scheme called Gotra Vahini. The jeep used to do 10 trips a day. “But it was launched in October, much after the classes started. By then, the children got used to staying at home,” he said.

They also blame the Department of Tribal Development for not reaching out to the colonies. “Lack of awareness on the importance of education is a bigger hurdle than the distance,” the teacher said.

According to him, the government should set up a hostel for students from far-flung areas. “It is a long-pending demand, but officials are not taking it seriously,” he said.