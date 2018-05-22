Chengannur by-election: Kerala Congress (M) will campaign for UDF candidate D Viajayakumar

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Ending months-old political suspense, Kerala Congress (M) has resolved to lend its support to UDF candidate D Vijayakumar in the Chengannur by-election slated to be held on May 28. KC (M)

chairman K M Mani declared the party'S decision on Tuesday after a meeting of its sub-committee constituted to study and give the recommendation in this regard.

Though Mani said the decision is applicable only for Chengannur by-election and the party’s foraying into coalition politics will be decided later, he dropped clear indications of returning back to the UDF camp.

Addressing media persons, after the meeting Mani said party resolved to support UDF candidate, taking in to account the prevailing political developments. “Karnataka elections results have proved that the growing communalism can be thwarted only with the support of regional parties. Hence, we decided to join the secular movement, being developed across the nation,” he said.

The KC (M) supremo said the State and Center governments have turned a blind eye towards the burning issues of farmers, which also influenced the party's decision. His statements showed clear signs of KC(M) wanted a long-term association with UDF. While stating there were no conditions between KC (M) and UDF with regard to its support, Mani added UDF would certainly respect their demands.

KC (M) would also work for UDF candidate in Chengannur. Mani added KC (M) would convene a public meeting in Chengannur on Thursday, in which UDF candidate will be invited to attend.

Earlier on Monday, senior UDF leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC president M M Hasan and IUML leader p k Kunhalikkutty had visited

K M Mani at his residence in Pala and sought party’s support in Chengannur by-election, which is understood to have influenced KC (M)’s decision. Apart from P J Joseph faction, a major section in Mani faction wants KC (M) to be returned to UDF camp. The stringent objection from CPI and a fragile stand of CPM in bringing KC (M) to Left camp have also influenced its decision.

At the same time Mani said, joining with any of the political fronts will be decided later. “Such decisions will be taken only after having due discussions within party forums,” he said.