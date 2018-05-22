Home States Kerala

Focus on using science, tech to foster greater happiness: M Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu was speaking at a function to honour young talents with the Adi Shankara Young Scientist Awards 2018 at the Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology.

Published: 22nd May 2018 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said along with ‘gross national income’, we must focus on how science and technology can foster greater ‘happiness’ and better quality of life as well as harmonious, inclusive societies.

Naidu was speaking at a function to honour young talents with the Adi Shankara Young Scientist Awards 2018 at the Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology. “The award is a testimony to the inquisitiveness, ingenuity and innovative initiative inherent in young India. This gives us hope India will be able to regain its rightful place in the comity of nations. The advancement of human knowledge occurred in our country because of the ‘spirit of enquiry’, the ability to question, the ability to research and the ability to arrive at the truth,” said Naidu.

He said to achieve excellence, one needed to have three qualities. “First, the willingness to learn from every person, institution and learning resource we can access. Second, the ability to probe, analyse and synthesize and third, to find out-of-the-box solutions to problems at hand,” Naidu said.

Hailing Adi Shankara as a great philosopher and an extraordinary poet, Naidu said, “Adi Shankara expounded the ‘Advaita’ philosophy. He said human beings can attain divinity through knowledge. The ultimate goal is to experience the Sat-chit-ananda, the state of bliss consciousness that emanates from truth and higher consciousness,” said Naidu.

Knowledge must lead to wisdom: Vice-President Naidu said knowledge must lead us to become wise and we must have the wisdom to use the knowledge we acquire to improve our lives. “Ultimately, we are all seeking ‘ananda’. This is what we talk about when we speak of ‘gross national happiness’. We should draw inspiration from the best in the Indian tradition and remove the deadwood that has accumulated over many years to revitalize our country,” said Naidu.

“We have to be receptive and should not only be proud of good ideas we have inherited but also be willing to listen to wise words from others,” said Naidu. He said complacency and mediocrity were big no-no. “We have to set our sights higher. A new India beckons all of us. We should and can make it happen,”  said Naidu.

He also congratulated the award winners and said such awards needed to become a part of our education system where, in each of our millions of classrooms, scientific temper is fostered and creativity is carefully nurtured. “Therein lies the future of our country,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu urges people to uphold Indian culture 

Nipah situation under control: National Centre for Disease Control team

Kerala: Nipah virus toll rises to six after nurse treating victims succumbs in Kozhikode

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony. (AP)
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light