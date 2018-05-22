Home States Kerala

Kerala: 1000 litres of spirit kept as 'homeo medicines' seized from Thrissur

Koncheryveetil Krishnakumar, 58, hailing from Karunagappilly in Kollam, who has been running the pharmacy has also been arrested.

Published: 22nd May 2018 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 01:30 PM

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Excise Department officials have seized around 1000 litres of spirit kept as homeo medicines, in a homeo pharmacy at Kolazhy in Kerala's Thrissur district, on Tuesday.

Koncheryveetil Krishnakumar, 58, hailing from Karunagappilly in Kollam, who has been running the pharmacy here has also been arrested. "Krishnakumar usually deliver the medicines based on the order to homeo doctors. The excise officials were constantly watching him on grounds of suspicions and caught him with 80 boxes of spirit filled in small glass bottles, as the homeo medicines," an officer said.

The Enforcement wing has strengthened the investigations as part of which the arrest happened. The officers said more details on the source of the spirit and his customers would only be revealed after a proper investigation.

The team of excise officials led by Excise Circle Inspector T P George, Excise inspector Jiju Jose under special instruction of Deputy Excise Commissioner T. V Raphael carried out the task.

