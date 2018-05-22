Home States Kerala

Minimum wage issue still needs to be heard in court, says Kerala Private Hospitals Association

While many hospitals are still raising concerns over the revised salary, some have started to comply.

Published: 22nd May 2018 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 03:03 AM

Image used for representational purpose. (Express File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even with the Supreme Court on Monday refusing to stay the minimum wages notification issued by the state government in April and the court directing the case to the High Court of Kerala for a hearing, the Kerala Private Hospitals Association (KPHA) remains undeterred. KPHA president Dr Muhammed Rashid told Express, This shows there is still matter to actually be heard and discussed. The court also thinks the same. Before rushing into a decision of such a huge proportion, the viability of such a decision should also be evaluated.

Earlier, the High Court too had refused to stay the notification, following which the KPHA approached the apex court. With the court directing for a hearing within one month, we urge the various nurses' associations to maintain status quo and not pressurise hospital authorities to give the new salary till the matter is sorted out before the court. We are standing firm with our objections, because for most small hospitals, the amount of Rs 20,000 as minimum wage is too big a burden to handle, said Muhammed.

While many hospitals are still raising concerns over the revised salary, some have started to comply. But the United Nurses Association (UNA) has also gone to the court citing issues with the new notification. According to the UNA, their allowances and many benefits were cut down and in doing so, the purpose of the minimum wage itself was defeated.

