UDF leaders visit KM Mani’s house, seek Kerala Congress(M) support

The UDF had earlier taken the stand that, since the Kerala Congress(M) left the UDF camp unilaterally, it will not initiate any step to bring them back

Senior UDF leaders holding talks with K M Mani at his residence on Monday | Express

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Congress leadership in Kerala appears to have learned a lesson from the dramatic post poll scenario in Karnataka. For it could well have forced them to act swiftly to ensure the support of its estranged partner, Kerala Congress (M), in Chengannur. Contrary to their earlier stance, senior UDF leaders Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, M M Hassan and P K Kunhalikutty MP on Monday visited KC (M) chairman K M Mani and sought support to their candidate in the Chengannur byelection.

The UDF had earlier taken the stand that, since the KC (M) left the UDF camp unilaterally, it will not initiate any step to bring them back; but the party could come back on their own. As a result of compromise talks led by IUML leader Kunhalikutty, the UDF leadership changed its stance and held discussions with Mani at the latter’s residence in Pala.The KC (M)’s sub-committee is slated to meet on Tuesday to finalise a political decision on the Chengannur byelection.

After the visit, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala told reporters they sought the KC (M)’s support to the UDF candidate, D Vijayakumar.“K M Mani said the KC(M) sub-committee will discuss this in tomorrow’s meeting. We wish the return of the KC (M) and Mani to the UDF camp,” Ramesh said.
Mani, though, left the decision to the party sub-committee.“The KC (M) will take a decision on the basis of our sub-committee’s recommendation,” Mani said.

KC (M) working chairman P J Joseph also responded positively to the UDF leaders’ visit. More disclosures on the matter, he said, will be made after the KC (M) sub-committee meeting.The UDF leaders’ visit is considered a major political development ahead of the Chengannur bypolls. It is learned the Kunhalikutty-Oommen Chandy alliance is behind the move. Kunhalikutty is also understood to have held first round discussions with Mani and his son Jose K Mani in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, before bringing the senior UDF leaders to Mani’s residence.

“The UDF leaders have made a serious request and I don’t think Mani can ignore that  outright,” said a KC (M) insider. In such a situation, the KC (M) sub-committee is expected to give a pro-UDF recommendation, which will be formally declared by the KC (M) leadership on Wednesday.
Apart from the P J Joseph faction, a major section in the Mani faction also wants the KC (M) to return to the UDF camp. Stringent objection from the CPI and the fragile stand of the CPM in bringing the KC (M) to the Left camp too are likely to influence their decision on the Chengannur byelection.

