First-of-its-kind Ayurveda village to come up in Kerala's Kannur

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ayurveda, one of the biggest money-spinners for the state, is set to undergo a major overhaul as a slew of R&D activities are on the anvil in the sector. One initiative is the expected establishment of an ayurveda village at Kannur, the other will be the initiation of clinical and molecular studies by Oushadhi, touted to be the largest producer of ayurvedic medicines in the public sector in India. The initiatives are expected to become a game-changer and boost the export of ayurvedic products.

“The ayurvedic village is perhaps the first of its kind in the country. The state government has already submitted a proposal for the same to the Ministry of AYUSH and a response is being awaited,” said K R Viswambharan, chairman, Oushadhi.

According to him, the village will have a dedicated space for the cultivation of medicinal plants, ayurvedic product manufacturing units and a state of the art research centre. He added the village could develop into a tourist destination.

Oushadhi expects its molecular research programme being will help prove the authenticity of its medicinal products, which in turn could boost sales in foreign countries. “At present ayurvedic products are exported as nutraceuticals, health supplements or dietary supplements. What we plan to do is to sell these products in the international market as a therapeutic medicine. But for that we have to undertake clinical and molecular studies, which at present is almost absent in the sector,” said Viswambharan.

The Oushadhi chairman said they have approached the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation with the demand of allotting funds for establishing research facilities, and also hold talks with the Confederation for Ayurvedic Renaissance-Keralam Ltd at Koratty, Thrissur, for assistance in research activities.

In general, the export of ayurvedic products takes place under the Indian Trade Classification based on harmonised system of coding and has two separate codes for medicants and medicaments. According to Ministry of AYUSH, most of the ayurvedic products are suitably modified for their use in the international market in accordance with the importing country’s classification and acceptance.