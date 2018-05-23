Kerala: Attacks on CPM worker, BJP office at Payyannur

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Things turned volatile at Payyannur as an unidentified gang hurled a bomb at the BJP office here around 11.30 am on Tuesday. In another incident, a BJP worker was allegedly roughed up by CPM workers at 11 am near the Payyannur old bus stand. There are also reports of an attempt to drive a vehicle into a CPM worker.

Soon, SP G Siva Vikram reached the spot and led the proceedings to keep things under control. The police said a bomb was hurled at Mararji Mandiram, the BJP office at Payyannur; it hit a wall and exploded. Just about half an hour before this, BJP worker Rajith, 33, was allegedly beaten up by CPM workers. Meanwhile, CPM workers allege an attempt was made on the life of CPM worker Sinur as an Innova car drove straight at him while he was on his bike.