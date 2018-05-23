Home States Kerala

Kerala: Attacks on CPM worker, BJP office at Payyannur

Things turned volatile at Payyannur as an unidentified gang hurled a bomb at the BJP office here around 11.30 am on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd May 2018 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  Things turned volatile at Payyannur as an unidentified gang hurled a bomb at the BJP office here around 11.30 am on Tuesday. In another incident, a  BJP worker was allegedly roughed up by CPM workers at 11 am near the Payyannur old bus stand. There are also reports of an attempt to drive a vehicle into a CPM worker.

Soon, SP G Siva Vikram reached the spot and led the proceedings to keep things under control. The police said a bomb was hurled at Mararji Mandiram, the BJP office at Payyannur; it hit a wall and exploded. Just about half an hour before this, BJP worker Rajith, 33, was allegedly beaten up by CPM workers. Meanwhile, CPM workers allege an attempt was made on the life of CPM worker Sinur as an Innova car drove straight at him while he was on his bike.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Payyannur BJP CPM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
With Nipah virus cases being reported, more people are spotted wearing masks. (EPS | Manu R Mavelil)
Nipah virus: A scene from Kadiyangad in Kozhikode district
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold