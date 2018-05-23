Muzhakkunnu: The hilly region in Kerala's Kannur where bombs are made

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: Ever since SI P Rajesh took charge of the Muzhakkunnu police station in Kannur 18 months ago, he has been busy. He and his team have so far seized over 100 bombs from across the region, which has become notorious as the hideout of hardened criminals. The region, which earlier was under the jurisdiction of Iritty police station, became famous after Kodi Suni and his accomplices were caught from the out at Mudakkozhimala in connection with the murder of RMP leader T P Chandrasekharan. “Though we have been successful in seizing the bombs, we have, sadly, been unable to stop their making. Perhaps, we were able to seize only a small percentage of what is being made here,” said Rajesh, hinting at enormity of the task at hand.

When Kodi Suni and others were caught on June 15, 2012, there was no police station in Muzhakkunnu. The station was inaugurated four years later only on July 16, 2016. Till then, the place was under the jurisdiction of Iritty police. Since the hilly area is too large, Iritty police could not respond quickly if anything untoward happened.“We cannot say the bombs needed for the entire district is made here. But, since this place is a remote hilly area and not many outsiders can penetrate into the hideouts, it seems bombs are being made at will inside these forests,” Rajesh said.

“There are many reasons why political parties select the place to make bombs. One is the geographical advantage. It is not easy for an outsider to enter into the area under the control of a party without attracting attention. Most of the people here have close political connections. They are so politically blind it is not easy for the police to crack the network. Still, we managed to get information regarding the making of bombs,” he said.

“The vast area includes Naraharipparamba, Mudakkozhimala, Peringanammala, Thillankeri, Machoor Mala, Aalatti Mala, Karkode, Pallyam, Noonhumkara and Padikkachal. We seized bombs from all these places. But we were unable to take a single person into custody,” he added. “At times, we wouldn’t be in a position to wait for the bomb squad to arrive from Kannur. On such occasions, we have to risk our lives while handling the explosives as we don’t have any equipment to test the power of the explosives,” he said. Though he exudes confidence, the situation is alarming. Police clearly know bombs made here could end up being used against political opponents.