Kerala: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb announces Rs 5 lakh solatium to family of custodial death victim Sreejith

KOCHI: Sending a tough message to CPM in Kerala that BJP is very active in strengthening its base in Kerala, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday announced Tripura government's Rs five lakh solatium to the family of Varapuzha police custodial death victim Sreejith.

Visiting late Sreejith's family at Varapuzha here, Deb said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should visit the family. "The incident is brutal as the police was given direction to pick an innocent guy and torture him," he said.

"Because of the divisive politics of the CPM, development has come to a standstill. Kerala especially Kochi could have developed into a global business hub, if there is no divisive politics of the Left parties," he said adding that Chengannur will vote for the BJP.

Deb will proceed to Chengannur today for BJP's election campaign.