Nipah virus: Kerala Health Department looks into foreign researchers

KOCHI: While many have come up with claims of solution for the Nipah virus, the Health Department has found one promising case and the central and state governments are working closely with researchers from in and outside the country as part of the efforts.“We have been looking into all the possible solutions and one among them has shown promise. We have got in touch with the team and there is a possible collaboration,” said sources close to the Health Department.

In another incident, New York-based Dr Shameer Khader in a Facebook post requested help to get him in touch with the state Health Department as the researches he is part of have possible solutions to offer to the ‘Nipah virus’ situation in the state. He was suggesting ‘drug repositioning.’

Drug repositioning (also known as drug repurposing, re-profiling, re-tasking or therapeutic switching) is the application of known drugs and compounds to treat a different disease.

The sceptical Malayali woke up and so did the social media news generators. From posts and WhatsApp message saying a cure has been found for Nipah by a Malayali doctor spread like wildfire. The typical Malayali’s criticism too came next saying such a claim was absurd, following which the doctor himself took to Facebook to say he was not speaking of a ‘cure’, but a possible solution.

“What we are suggesting with drug repositioning, is more of a therapeutic recommendation strategy that physicians need to use their discretion for treatment. I have shared the information with physicians from Baby Memorial Hospital and Government Hospitals, which they may use at their discretion,” said Khader when contacted.

