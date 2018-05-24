Home States Kerala

Slain terror chief Awlaki’s Malayalam subtitled videos worry Intelligence wing

Anwar Al-Awlaki, the US-born Yemeni Islamist militant killed in a drone attack in Yemen in  September 2011, has remained a deeply divisive figure even seven years on since his death.

Published: 24th May 2018 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anwar Al-Awlaki, the US-born Yemeni Islamist militant killed in a drone attack in Yemen in  September 2011, has remained a deeply divisive figure even seven years on since his death. His powerful sermons - he spoke fluent English after being raised in the US state of New Mexico - were instrumental in swaying the minds of the would-be ‘jehadis’.

Now though, Awlaki’s  videos have sparked concern in Kerala which has been battling a new wave of radicalised youth. The Intelligence wing has unearthed footage of Awlaki’s speech with Malayalam subtitles during the probe into the recruitment of the so-called Islamic State(IS) operatives. This is also the first time the agencies here have stumbled on Awlaki’s videos.

Though the agencies are yet to establish from which part of the world the videos were uploaded to the Internet, they suspect it was done in West Asia. However, the sophisticated technology being used by the people propagating the videos has prevented the  investigating agencies from tracking down their location.
“We believe it was done in West Asia. But we are not sure because with proxy servers, one can hide their real location,” said top-placed intelligence sources.

The sources also disclosed if the assumption of the probe agencies on the subtitled videos being uploaded from West Asia is indeed proved correct,  then the videos are meant for  indoctrinating the average Keralite working in the region. “The educated ones don’t need Malayalam subtitled videos. So we assume these videos were made to target the ordinary labourers among the expats,” sources said.

Intelligence sleuths said Awlaki’s fluency in English has been a major factor for his popularity among educated folks. But with his sermons being subtitled, the threat of radicalisation grows manifold, they said.
Equally worrying is the spread of online jehadi literature. Earlier, it was al-Qaeda’s ‘Inspire’ online magazine and later when the IS came along, ‘Dabiq’ replaced ‘Inspire’.  However, a senior intelligence officer said reading extremist literature doesn’t necessarily mean the reader has to become radicalised. “That’s not the case. Even the Kerala High Court has observed watching a video shouldn’t be adduced as evidence for extremist links. The problem arises when those who shouldn’t be reading such literature subscribe to it,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anwar Al-Awlaki drone attack Islamic State

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day