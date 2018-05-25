Ministry of Chemical and Fertilisers issues guidelines to states and fertiliser firms

A Satish By

PALAKKAD: The Ministry of Chemical and Fertilisers has directed all state governments and fertiliser companies to register all licensed/authorised Mixtures/Customised fertilizer manufacturers for the sale of subsidised fertilisers to mixture/ customised fertiliser manufacturing units under the Direct Benefit transfer (DBT) programme. The directions have also put in place elaborate guidelines to avoid misuse of subsidies.

President of the Kerala Fertiliser Mixture Producers Association T M Bharath Kumar had recently complained the fertiliser manufacturers were not supplying fertilisers at subsidised rates to mixture manufacturers after the DBT was introduced this year. According to the Association, the stopping of supply has led to the closure of fertiliser mixture manufacturing units in the state and there was a scarcity of soil and crop-based fertiliser mixtures, micro nutrients, soil amendments in the local markets.

As per the order issued by the ministry, which has been accessed by Express, the state agriculture department, in consultation with Lead Fertiliser Supplier (LFS) must register all licensed /authorised Mixtures / Customised fertilizer manufacturers in the Integrated Fertiliser Management System (IFMS). Mixture manufacturers would be registered as “Dealer / Retailer”under IFMS application as the case may be.

The agriculture department, with the approval of the State Agriculture Commissioner/ principal secretary (agriculture) will authorise, in writing, the type and the quantity of the subsidised fertilisers required to be purchased by each Mixture/Customised fertiliser manufacturing units. The retailer will have to maintain a separate register detailing the quantity and types of fertilisers sold to each Mixture / Customised fertiliser Manufacturing units. The guidelines said the interim arrangement would be valid for six months. A long-term procedure will be notified by the Department in due course.

The licensed mixture manufacturers must maintain a purchase register indicating the quantity, type and source of subsidised fertilisers procured and details of the retail outlets from where it was procured. They will also have to maintain a production register indicating the quantity and type of mixtures produced and quantity and type of subsidised fertilisers used as input.