Home States Kerala

Ministry of Chemical and Fertilisers issues guidelines to states and fertiliser firms

The Ministry of Chemical and Fertilisers has directed all state governments and fertiliser companies to register all licensed/authorised Mixtures/Customised fertilizer manufacturers for the sale of su

Published: 25th May 2018 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Ministry of Chemical and Fertilisers has directed all state governments and fertiliser companies to register all licensed/authorised Mixtures/Customised fertilizer manufacturers for the sale of subsidised fertilisers to mixture/ customised fertiliser manufacturing units under the Direct Benefit transfer (DBT) programme. The directions have also put in place elaborate guidelines to avoid misuse of subsidies.

President of the Kerala Fertiliser Mixture Producers Association T M Bharath Kumar had recently complained the fertiliser manufacturers were not supplying fertilisers at subsidised rates to mixture manufacturers after the DBT was introduced this year. According to the Association, the stopping of supply has led to the closure of fertiliser mixture manufacturing units in the state and there was a scarcity of  soil and crop-based fertiliser mixtures, micro nutrients, soil amendments in the local markets. 

As per the order issued by the ministry, which has been accessed by Express, the state agriculture department, in consultation with Lead Fertiliser Supplier (LFS) must register all licensed /authorised Mixtures / Customised fertilizer manufacturers in the Integrated Fertiliser Management System (IFMS). Mixture manufacturers would be registered as “Dealer / Retailer”under IFMS application as the case may be. 

The agriculture department, with the approval of the State Agriculture Commissioner/ principal secretary (agriculture) will authorise, in writing, the type and the quantity of the subsidised fertilisers required to be purchased by each Mixture/Customised fertiliser manufacturing units. The retailer will have to maintain a separate register detailing the quantity and types of  fertilisers sold to each Mixture / Customised fertiliser Manufacturing units. The guidelines said the interim arrangement would be valid for six months. A long-term procedure will be notified by the Department in due course. 

Maintain registers
The licensed mixture manufacturers must maintain a purchase register indicating the quantity, type and source of subsidised fertilisers procured and details of the retail outlets from where it was procured. They will also have to maintain a production register indicating the quantity and type of mixtures produced and quantity and type of subsidised fertilisers used as input.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ministry of Chemical and Fertilisers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka