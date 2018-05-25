Home States Kerala

To cut corruption, Kerala logs on to e-Market

Kerala has joined the Centre’s ‘Government e-Marketplace’ (GeM), the online platform for the government departments to procure different goods and services.

Published: 25th May 2018 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

By M S V I DYANANDA N
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has joined the Centre’s ‘Government e-Marketplace’ (GeM), the online platform for the government departments to procure different goods and services. After a successful trial run, the Finance Department has now asked all government departments and agencies to make use of the system. GeM, a flagship programme of the Central Government, is aimed at cutting corruption in public procurement by ensuring transparency and best price discovery.

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said the state’s experimentation with the portal was highly successful. “The trial run was made by the Finance Department and now big purchases like that of office cars are made through the portal,” said Isaac. The minister said the dual benefits of the new system were elimination of corruption and speedy purchase.

“There’s no room for corruption and departments can avail of the best rates in the country. It’s also devoid of the delay in conventional systems owing to anti-corruption safeguards,” he said. The Finance Department has now introduced the system as an option only. A decision on a mandatory shift will be taken in future. According to a senior officer, vehicle purchase through GeM could save crores of rupees for the state every year. “For every vehicle purchase during the trial run, we could save `2 lakh on each vehicle. Another highlight was that the portal showcased only base models,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala  e-Market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka