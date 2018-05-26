Kerala High Court Chief Justice, senior Judge rebuff attack on judiciary

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Terming the recent attack on judiciary an 'unfortunate incident', Justice PN Ravindran, a senior judge of Kerala High Court on Saturday said some upstarts after retirement as judges are bent on tarnishing the reputation of the institution. Chief Justice Antony Dominic said that he has only done things that he felt was right in his conscience.

The judge's revelation came in the light of the statements by Justice B Kemal Pasha against his jurisdictional change and collegium system of the High Court. In an exclusive interview with Express, he had criticised the Judiciary for the unprecedented midterm shift of his jurisdiction while serving as a judge of the High Court. He had stated that untimely changes will give a wrong signal. He further said that appointment of judges is not a family property of someone to be partitioned.

Speaking at a farewell function organised by 'Samanwaya', an association of the staff of Kerala High Court, Justice Ravindran said that the attempts of some upstarts to denigrate a great institution like Kerala High Court deserved to be brushed aside. “It is the responsibility of those work in judicial institutions to thwart such incidents,” he added.

According to Justice P N Ravindran, he is not saddened by his retirement, but certain incidents that took place in the last few days pained him deeply. He reminded that he will disclose more thing in this regard in the farewell speech on Monday. Justice P N Ravindran will retire from service on May 29 and a full court reference ceremony will be held to honour him on Monday. Chief Justice Antony Dominic will retire on May 30.