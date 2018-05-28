15-member special team formed to trace Jesna Maria James

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Unable to trace Jesna Maria James, the 20-year-old college student, who went missing two months ago while on her way to her aunt’s house in Kottayam, State Police Chief Loknath Behera has announced the formation of a special team to crack the case. IG Manoj Abraham will lead the 15-member team. Pathanamthitta district police chief T Narayanan will be the operation head, while Thiruvalla DYSP R Chandrasekhara Pillai is the chief investigating officer. Six DYSP level officers have also been made part of the team.

A second-year graduate student of St Dominic College, Kanjirapally, Jesna went missing on March 21.The initial probe was done by Vechoochira SI and Perunad CI. With no breakthrough coming, the district police chief formed a special squad on May 3 and Behera had announced a cash reward of `2 lakh for those who provide info on her. However, there was little progress in the case.

During the probe, there were reports of the student being spotted outside Kerala, but they later turned out to be rumours. Now, the cash reward has been enhanced to Rs five lakh for those who provide information about the missing person. The police can be tipped off on 9497990035 or dysptvllapta.pol@kerala.gov.in