Cable TV disrupted in Chengannur constituency after news channels break police's laxity on Kerala man's murder

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Cable TV network was widely disrupted in the Chengannur assembly constituency after the news channel started to break the hate murder and the failure of police was led to the murder of bridegroom Kevin Joseph.

From morning all channels including local cable televisions were concentrated on the byelection. However, by 11 am the news priority was twisted after the body of Kevin, who was abducted by his wife’s

brother and goondas. The lapses of police and the alleged involvement of DYFI activists in the murder created a twist in the news channel.

After that, the cable TV’s started to disrupt and the optical fibre cable were severed in many places in the constituency including Chengannur municipality, Bethel junction, Pandanad, Mundankav, Mulakkuzha and other places in the constituency.

A cable TV operator from Chengannur on condition of anonymity said, “the cable was cut in Mandankav and Kallissery in Chengannur municipality. The relay also disrupted in some other places after the

power connection disconnected from power boosting points,” he said.

The optical fibre cable of Asianet Cable Vision was cut in two places. The service of some of local cable TV operators were also disrupted in many place.