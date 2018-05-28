Home States Kerala

In abduction drama, man tortured by wife’s family

In a strange incident, a ‘quotation’ team allegedly sent by the relatives of a newly married woman, abducted her husband and his relative on Sunday. 

Published: 28th May 2018 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a strange incident, a ‘quotation’ team allegedly sent by the relatives of a newly married woman, abducted her husband and his relative on Sunday. While the duo was abandoned halfway after brutal torturing, one man was admitted to hospital and the husband is still missing. It was by 1 am on Monday that Kevin, 23, of Kalambukatt Chirayil, Mannam, and his relative Aneesh, 31, hailing from Pallithazham in Mannam were abducted by a gang arriving in three vehicles.

According to the police, Kevin was in love with the woman, who is a college student in Kottayam and hailing from Thenmala in Kollam for a couple of years and they got married recently. Following a complaint submitted by the woman’s relatives, the Gandhinagar police summoned them to the police station. However, the woman preferred to go with her husband.

Later, Kevin and Aneesh sent her to a hostel on Saturday and the duo was staying at Aneesh’s house. After Sunday midnight, the quotation team barged into the house and abducted them to Thenmala. While Kevin escaped from them when they reached Thenmala, Aneesh was later let off. Later, Aneesh was admitted to Govt MCH, Kottayam with injuries. 

In the meantime, the woman’s father lodged a complaint stating his daughter was missing. Following this, the police produced the girl before the court and sent her to a rescue home. A case has been registered in connection with the incident and Kottayam DySP Shajimon Joseph and CI A J Thomas are leading the investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Abduction husband

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27