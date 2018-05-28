In abduction drama, man tortured by wife’s family

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a strange incident, a ‘quotation’ team allegedly sent by the relatives of a newly married woman, abducted her husband and his relative on Sunday. While the duo was abandoned halfway after brutal torturing, one man was admitted to hospital and the husband is still missing. It was by 1 am on Monday that Kevin, 23, of Kalambukatt Chirayil, Mannam, and his relative Aneesh, 31, hailing from Pallithazham in Mannam were abducted by a gang arriving in three vehicles.

According to the police, Kevin was in love with the woman, who is a college student in Kottayam and hailing from Thenmala in Kollam for a couple of years and they got married recently. Following a complaint submitted by the woman’s relatives, the Gandhinagar police summoned them to the police station. However, the woman preferred to go with her husband.

Later, Kevin and Aneesh sent her to a hostel on Saturday and the duo was staying at Aneesh’s house. After Sunday midnight, the quotation team barged into the house and abducted them to Thenmala. While Kevin escaped from them when they reached Thenmala, Aneesh was later let off. Later, Aneesh was admitted to Govt MCH, Kottayam with injuries.

In the meantime, the woman’s father lodged a complaint stating his daughter was missing. Following this, the police produced the girl before the court and sent her to a rescue home. A case has been registered in connection with the incident and Kottayam DySP Shajimon Joseph and CI A J Thomas are leading the investigation.